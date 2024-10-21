Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 3.7% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $121.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

