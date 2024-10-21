Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.91 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

