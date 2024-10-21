Contrasting Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) & Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexxen International and Trump Media & Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.66 -$21.49 million ($0.07) -116.55 Trump Media & Technology Group $4.13 million 1,332.39 -$21.89 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nexxen International and Trump Media & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexxen International presently has a consensus price target of $9.10, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Nexxen International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.78, indicating that its stock price is 478% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -0.57% 5.92% 3.68% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -319.99% -109.51%

Summary

Nexxen International beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

