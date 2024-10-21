ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.