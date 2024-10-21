Comparing Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 0.66% 2.84% 0.95%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out -13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Basin Shipping is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and KNOT Offshore Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -5.42 KNOT Offshore Partners $296.76 million 0.73 -$33.57 million ($0.76) -8.41

Pacific Basin Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KNOT Offshore Partners. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Basin Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Basin Shipping and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pacific Basin Shipping beats KNOT Offshore Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

