Comparing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM)

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TXNM Energy pays out 170.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TXNM Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

TXNM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given TXNM Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Profitability

This table compares TXNM Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 4.50% 10.15% 2.36% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TXNM Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.84 billion 2.13 $88.35 million $0.91 47.93 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.