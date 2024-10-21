Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.7% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 139.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,976,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

ETN stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $193.26 and a twelve month high of $349.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

