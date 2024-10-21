Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 26,246 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 442.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,421. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at $101,233,217.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,459,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.