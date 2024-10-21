Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $208.59 and last traded at $211.10. Approximately 5,403,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,374,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.21.

Specifically, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,703.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $272,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,028,357.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average is $211.15.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.