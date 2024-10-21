CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lessened by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.07.

CME Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CME traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $230.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

