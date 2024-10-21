Cleveland-Cliffs Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 103,602 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 183% compared to the typical volume of 36,584 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. 11,598,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859,411. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.