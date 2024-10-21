ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
