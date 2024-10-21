Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $180.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,845. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average is $168.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

