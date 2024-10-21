Clarus Group Inc. Sells 848 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.42. 1,008,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.14.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.71.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

