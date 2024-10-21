Clarus Group Inc. Sells 6,499 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,517 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after buying an additional 198,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,386,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 229,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,806,000 after purchasing an additional 138,238 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.49. 462,691 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

