Clarus Group Inc. Has $834,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 440,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Copart by 272.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,414 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.