Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $182.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.51. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.