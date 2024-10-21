Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Reaches $13.08 on Top Exchanges

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for $13.08 or 0.00018849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cheelee has a market cap of $253.00 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,446.59302079 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 13.04606468 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,211,926.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

