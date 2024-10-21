CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CEMEX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEMEX Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Read More
