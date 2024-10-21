Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.67 and last traded at $212.45, with a volume of 595911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $974,827.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,227.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,761 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,209,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

