Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Joseph Anthony Ferraro Sells 320 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $19,190.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,300.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,061,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 250,999 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,792,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

