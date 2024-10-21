Castleview Partners LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 103,665 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 123,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000.

GSY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.05. 256,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,280. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

