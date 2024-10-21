Castleview Partners LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

