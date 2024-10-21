Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 507 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $59.93. 172,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,124. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

