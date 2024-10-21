Castleview Partners LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EINC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.91. 2,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 12 month low of $63.96 and a 12 month high of $91.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.49.

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

