Castleview Partners LLC Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $243.43. 192,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,228. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.21 and a 200-day moving average of $237.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

