Castleview Partners LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,819 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 388,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,121. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

