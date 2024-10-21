Castleview Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,311 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

