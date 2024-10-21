Cassia Capital Partners LLC Sells 35,977 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,977 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.43. 430,540 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2291 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

