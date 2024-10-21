Cassia Capital Partners LLC Sells 315 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

