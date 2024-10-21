Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $192.09. 540,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day moving average of $179.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

