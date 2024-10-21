CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 143 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.79. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.99%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

