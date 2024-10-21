CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 137.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Amgen by 27.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,237,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,179,000 after purchasing an additional 481,214 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.15. 575,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.