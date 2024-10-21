CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.54% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. 323,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

