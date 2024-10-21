Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PDD by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,128,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 348,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after acquiring an additional 97,648 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PDD by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 826,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in PDD by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,076 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,770,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.60. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

