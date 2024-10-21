Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 171,945 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,945 shares during the quarter. Premier comprises about 1.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Premier worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 137.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Premier by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $47,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. 297,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.41. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Premier’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Insider Activity at Premier

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $349,758.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,110.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $349,758.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,110.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,091.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,587 shares of company stock worth $3,484,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

