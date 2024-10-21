Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,955. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

