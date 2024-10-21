Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.71. 255,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,800. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.73 and a twelve month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.