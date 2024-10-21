Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,581,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,347,000.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGLB stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $51.40. 472,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.