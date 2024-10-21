Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK traded down $3.35 on Monday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 219,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,976. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

