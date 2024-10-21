Cardano (ADA) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.47 billion and $296.11 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.12 or 0.03985104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00041290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,227 coins and its circulating supply is 34,974,248,104 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.