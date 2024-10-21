Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Tops $12.73 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.73 billion and $310.48 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.16 or 0.03950766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00041227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,121,858 coins and its circulating supply is 34,980,974,700 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

