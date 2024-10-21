Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARA Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

