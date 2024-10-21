Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned 1.93% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $79,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 72,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 499,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.51. 60,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,857. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

