Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $202.01. 122,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,112. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $205.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average of $189.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

