Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $534.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.07 and its 200-day moving average is $498.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

