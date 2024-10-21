Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $19.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after buying an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.15. 1,131,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,277. The company has a market cap of $430.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

