Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) versus TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Financial Survey

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TWFG and Brown & Brown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67 Brown & Brown 1 4 7 0 2.50

TWFG currently has a consensus target price of $27.86, suggesting a potential downside of 7.24%. Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $105.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than TWFG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

71.0% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TWFG and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown 21.95% 17.00% 6.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TWFG and Brown & Brown”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $172.93 million 2.57 $26.10 million N/A N/A Brown & Brown $4.45 billion 6.83 $870.50 million $3.25 32.74

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats TWFG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentistry, legal, eyecare, insurance, financial, physicians, real estate title professionals, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also provides public entity-related and specialty programs through a network of independent agents; and program management services for insurance carrier partners. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. Brown & Brown, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

