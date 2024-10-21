Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$71.38 and last traded at C$71.35, with a volume of 10765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.29. The company has a market cap of C$29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.5564428 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

In other news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total value of C$18,111,093.75. In related news, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$4,458,375.00. Also, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total transaction of C$18,111,093.75. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

