Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/16/2024 – Brookdale Senior Living is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Brookdale Senior Living had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Brookdale Senior Living had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Brookdale Senior Living was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.75.

10/1/2024 – Brookdale Senior Living had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of BKD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.34. 591,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,472. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

Get Brookdale Senior Living Inc alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.