Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/16/2024 – Brookdale Senior Living is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Brookdale Senior Living had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Brookdale Senior Living had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – Brookdale Senior Living was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.75.
- 10/1/2024 – Brookdale Senior Living had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of BKD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.34. 591,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,472. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
